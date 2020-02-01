Buxom Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Teases Cleavage In Strappy Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Leanna Bartlett played up all her assets in her most recent Instagram share. She wore a strappy crop top and a tiny pair of shorts that left very little to the imagination.

The Ukrainian model has been a student of her fans for many years. There’s a reason that she commands an audience of over 3.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She’s perfected the art of teasing her fans with tantalizing shots of her wearing just enough to pique their interest.

This particular photo was no exception. Bartlett wore a strapless crop top that had drawstrings across the front. Of course, the blonde bombshell was completely nude beneath the top since she did not even wear a bra. Her fans were treated to her generous cleavage which was on full display in the snap.

She paired the racy top with a pair of paper bag shorts that flounced around her lean thighs. The shorts also exposed her washboard abs and trim waist.

In the pic, Leanna posed by lifting one of her arms as if to keep her hair from blowing in the wind. Of course, the move only emphasized her breasts and uplifted them for the snap. In the background, a tranquil setting of the beach, grass, and sand reminded one of carefree seaside holidays and hot beach babes.

The glamor model wore her hair in a heavy side path. Her blonde tresses cascaded down her back as she stared provocatively at the camera. The 34-year-old wore a bold brow, lashings of dark mascara, and nude lipstick. Coupled with a come-hither look in her eyes, Bartlett played the role of the sexy siren to the hilt.

“Ur still looking very beautiful and gorgeous Leanna. Stunning figure u have and lovely cleavage showing and lovely thigh legs showing and lovely smile,” one fan praised Leanna. It seems as if he was bowled over by the bombshell in this snap and was quite lyrical in his praise of her.

Another complimented the bikini babe by telling her, “Such a pretty and stunning picture, you are looking very amazing.”

One follower noticed that Bartlett puts in a lot of care into her looks. He noted, “You have a fantastic body.”

Bartlett’s fans inundated this photo with heart and fire emoji. They loved the shot and it has already racked up more than views in less than a day. The buxom beauty caters to her fans’ needs and they bless her with likes and views in return.