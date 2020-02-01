Becky G Sizzles In A Bedazzled Red Bikini Top

The singer wowed in a plunging bikini top covered in rhinestones.

Becky G sizzled in a red bikini top in two stunning new photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The singer wowed her 23.8 million followers with her latest upload, which showed her as she flashed the skin in a plunging triangle bikini top that was adorned with sparkly rhinestones.

The gorgeous shots showed the 22-year-old beauty standing in front of a tunnel of love made from a huge archway of heart-shaped lights and a neon sign that read “Perdiendo La Cabeza,” which is the title of her new collaboration with Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó.

In the first snap, Becky showed off her seriously toned middle and her décolletage in the fire-engine red bikini top which she paired with a layered red tutu skirt. The fun top tied behind her neck with thin strings for a halterneck look.

The “Mayores” singer posed with her chin up as she gave the camera a sultry and fierce look. The beauty had her long, dark hair curly and flowing down well past her shoulders while she showed off plenty of skin in the glamorous skin-baring top.

For the second photo, the beauty turned to the side as the camera got a better look at the back of her fun, red ensemble that perfectly showcased her fit and toned body.

She kept her accessories just as glam as her top. Becky rocked rings on almost every finger and big hoop earrings in both ears.

The red hot snaps appeared to be taken during filming for the music video for “Perdiendo La Cabeza,” which translates in English to mean “Losing my head.”

In the caption, Becky shared a message for her fans in Spanish. She told her followers that the video for the Spanish language track had already hit 1 million views on YouTube and was at number two on the site’s global trend chart.

The hot new upload has received more than 651,000 times since Becky uploaded it to her account on January 31. Many shared a whole lot of praise for her in the comments section.

One fan described the singer as being a “Princess.”

Another commented “Beautiful” with several purple heart emoji.

“Such a beauty!” a third comment read.

Others fans flooded the comments with fire and eye heart emoji to share their thoughts on the showstopping photos.

Becky’s no stranger to showing off her bikini body on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported last year, the talented beauty seriously stunned as she soaked up the sun during a vacation in a wild animal-print bikini.

The photos showed Becky as she laid by the pool in her two-piece while she proudly revealed her flawless curves.