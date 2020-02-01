Brunette Bombshell Laura Amy Falls Out Of Tiny Gold Bikini In Saucy New Photo

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy put her busty curves on full display in her most recent social media upload. The buxom babe took to Instagram bright and early on Saturday morning to share a sexy bikini look with her numerous fans, and left followers gasping in awe at the sight of her beauty and smoking-hot body.

The new snap was a half-body shot that offered a great view of Laura’s sizzling curves. The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model wore a scandalous metallic gold string bikini, and left little to the imagination in the barely-there pool item. The ultra-revealing two-piece was made up of a skimpy halterneck top and what looked like an even skimpier string thong. Laura was snapped in a cozy interior and appeared to be seated in the shot. As such, the photo merely offered a glimpse at her bikini bottoms — only the thin side straps were visible in the pic. However, the Instagram sensation copiously showcased her racy top, thrilling fans with an eyeful of cleavage and curves.

The 26-year-old hottie nearly spilled out of the minuscule bathing suit, which was clearly too small for her and barely contained her ample chest. The bombshell exposed her tremendous cleavage in all of its entirety, as her top was extremely low-cut and all but completely bared her generous bust. The risqué piece featured teeny triangle cups that provided very little coverage and were barely held in place by a thin strap running across the chest. Laura flashed some major sideboob in the outrageously small bikini, and showed a serious amount of underboob as well. The top tied behind her neck with thin spaghetti-straps, framing her abundant decolletage area and drawing the gaze to her bared curves.

The Australian beauty flaunted her fit figure in the tantalizing apparel. The fitness model showed off her insanely toned midriff, flashing her killer abs and tiny waistline. Her bikini bottoms sat high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The item was a side-tie design, and was fastened with large, loopy bows that draped down her round hips, further highlighting her curves. The stunner also showed a glimpse of her chiseled thigh in the alluring snap. The shimmer of her dark-gold bikini beautifully complemented her glowing tan, calling attention to her smooth, supple skin.

Laura topped off the steamy look with a trendy pair of shield sunglasses by Nopeet. The stylish shades sported reflective lenses and white frames, and had the brand’s crossed-out logo inscribed in the front in black font. She further accessorized with a massive pair of gold hoop earrings that mirrored the color theme of her scanty attire. Her fashionable eye-wear concealed what was sure to be a chic glam, only showing a hint of her contoured eyebrows. The only clearly-observable makeup was the matte pink shade that Laura wore on her pillowy lips. The Instagram hottie let loose, wearing her hair down with a mid-part. Her raven tresses fell down her back and over her shoulder, softly grazing her shapely chest.

Fans went wild for the scorching look and rushed to the comments section to shower the sizzling brunette with praise. Her photo reeled in some serious engagement despite the early our of posting, racking up more than 10,000 likes and 230-plus comments in just four hours of going live.

Among the people who commented on Laura’s post was fellow Australian model, Abby Dowse.

“Ok wow, you babe,” wrote the blond bombshell, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg so hot i can’t,” chimed in another Instagrammer, followed by a weary-face emoji and a fire emoji.

“God every time you make me melt laura,” gushed a third fan, leaving a string of weary-face emoji and a fire emoji to further carry the point across.

“Loving the sunnies,” read another message, which was prefaced by three fire emoji.