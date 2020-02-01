‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Hope Blast Steffy For Kissing Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that everywhere that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) goes, a fight is sure to follow. This time around, Brooke will target Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and fight her daughter’s battle.

Brooke is on a mission to meddle in as many relationships as possible. It isn’t enough that her own relationship is in trouble, but she’s poked her nose in Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) marriage too. As if dealing with Quinn isn’t enough, she will also take on Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) relationship woes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photo shows that Brooke and Hope will confront Steffy about kissing Liam. It seems as if both mother and daughter have forgotten how Steffy walked in on Hope and Liam doing a lot more than kissing in a Forrester Creations’ dressing room a while ago. At the time, Steffy was also pregnant with her husband’s child.

But when it comes to Hope, it seems as if the rules are conveniently different. Not only were Steffy and Liam only kissing, but Hope is not married to him. Nevertheless, Steffy will have to defend her actions to Brooke and Hope who will interrogate her.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke will demand some answers. Of course, she wants to know why Steffy was coming on to Liam when she knew that he was with Hope. Brooke has never particularly liked her stepdaughter and has always sided with Hope over her.

Hope is understandably upset about the kiss. Just the previous evening, the waffler had asked her to marry him. Of course, the reason that she couldn’t accept right away was Liam’s cold caveat. He wanted her to give up all ties to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) including Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Steffy realizes that Brooke has no right to interrogate her about her love life, but she also genuinely feels bad for hurting Hope. The Inquisitr reported that she wanted to tell Liam about what really happened when Hope caught them smooching. Brooke may blast Steffy but she will give as good as she gets.

The only reason that she kissed Liam was that Thomas had asked her to push Hope over the edge so that she would break up with the waffler. She complied and Thomas’ plan worked. Hope dumped Liam and she now has an opportunity to get back together with him.

However, Steffy’s conscience is plaguing her as she knows that she owes both Hope and Liam an explanation.