Fitness Bombshell Lauren Simpson Trains Glutes In Red Thong Bikini For New Workout Videos

Australian fitness model Lauren Simpson showed fans how to train their glutes in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a red thong bikini that showed off her chiseled physique, the blond beauty started the workout with curtsy lunges which required her to take large diagonal steps backward while wearing a silver-gray exercise band around her knees. In the caption, Lauren recommended doing 12 of these on each side.

She followed those up with “B stance” Romanian deadlifts. For this exercise, she placed one end of the resistance band under one foot and pulled it upwards until she stood upright. She did all this while maintaining a wide-legged stance where the foot with the resistance was placed in front of the other.

Lauren lay down in the grass for the next exercise, banded glute bridges. These required her to thrust her hips upward with her knees spread and toes pointed out. Side-lying clams came next which involved an opening of the knees with the band placed around them. In the next clip, she ended the workout with banded lateral step-outs.

In her caption, Lauren recommended doing three to four rounds of this circuit for optimal results. She also shared that these were great workouts for vacations when you’d rather be outdoors than at a gym. Based on her bikini and the fact that the videos were shot at a villa according to her geotag, it looks like Lauren recorded these clips while she was on a getaway of her own.

While she maintained that it’s ok to take a break from exercise during a vacation, Lauren said that she enjoys working out when she’s on holiday because it helps her to stay in a positive frame of mind, thanks to the endorphin rush.

These exercises can also be used as a “finisher” at the end of a lower-body workout, she said. For that, she recommended doing one round of each exercise and spending 30 seconds on them

