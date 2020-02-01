‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, January 31: Quinn Spikes Brooke Drink & Katie Offers Sally Support

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, January 31 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who told Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) that history mattered and that she and Eric Forrester (John McCook) shared a lot of it. She implied that Quinn’s opinion did not carry as much weight as her own, and that that was the reason that Eric had listened to her and put Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out.

Brooke repeatedly told Quinn that she would make sure that Eric left her and even called her a black widow. Quinn opined that people changed, per Soap Central, and pointed out that Brooke was no longer an alcoholic. But Brooke felt that Quinn was still the same person. When Quinn offered to fake niceties with Brooke in the future, the blonde told her that she couldn’t do that either.

But when Brooke took a call, she turned her back to Quinn. She spiked Brooke’s juice with some alcohol, knowing Brooke’s past struggle. After the call, Brooke goaded Quinn and vowed to get her out of Eric’s life. She followed her declaration with a long swig from her juice bottle.

The soap opera also showed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talking to her dad. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) admitted that he and Shauna had shared a few kisses. He explained that Brooke was on the warpath with Quinn and Shauna. The dressmaker told his daughter that Brooke blamed Quinn for encouraging the romance and was determined to get her out of the Forrester mansion.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stopped by Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) office. He told her that he had just sent a text message to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) because he was worried about her. Katie talked to him about his decision to be with Flo. She felt that Sally was a strong woman who wouldn’t spiral into a depression just because her fiancé left her.

In the meantime, Sally was telling the doctor about her symptoms. He asked her some questions and she confirmed that the intensity of her shakiness had increased over time. He told her that he would need to run some tests and left to try and squeeze her into the schedule.

Katie happened by and saw Sally in the waiting room. She asked Sally what was going on. After initially deflecting, Sally admitted that she was concerned about her health. Katie offered to stay with Sally as she tried to figure out what was going on with her.