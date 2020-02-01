‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Recap: Sally’s Health Deteriorates & Quinn Spikes Brooke’s Drink

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for the week of January 27 has many worried about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) well-being, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) taking her fight with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to the next level, and a rather disheartening start to a fizzled-out romance between Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Sally’s Health Deteriorates

After Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) told Sally that he no longer wanted to be with her, she made a very uncharacteristic move. The redhead went to see the other woman, per She Knows Soaps. She confronted Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and told her to back away from her man. But Flo wasn’t having it and told her that Wyatt had already made his choice.

At this point, Sally felt dizzy and had to sit down on Flo’s couch. Flo was concerned as she asked Sally if she was okay. While Flo took a call, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Sally’s hands visibly shaking.

At the office, Steffy also noted that her lead designer wasn’t herself. The two ladies seem to have an easy rapport and they discussed Wyatt. Steffy encouraged Sally to fight for the man she loves. She also told Sally that her health was more important than her fashion line.

In the meantime, Wyatt was concerned about Sally. Flo told him that she didn’t seem well. He was worried that she didn’t have the support she needed to make it through this difficult time. Later, Katie stopped by and assured him that Sally would be okay. Wyatt hoped that she would be fine and sent her a text.

Sally eventually went to see a doctor. In addition to the shakiness and dizziness, she complained that she sometimes was off-balance and could not sleep at night. She told the doctor that she was worried that she may be seriously ill. She received a text message from Wyatt and smiled.

After the doctor left to see to the bloodwork, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) happened by. She told Sally that she was sorry to hear about her and Wyatt. She also wanted to know why Sally was at the doctor’s office. Sally admitted that she was concerned about her health. Katie offered to wait with Sally at the hospital.

Quinn & Brooke’s Battle Takes A Wicked Turn

After Eric Forrester (John McCook) decided that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) needed to leave the guesthouse, Quinn’s wrath knew no bounds. She was angry that Brooke seemed to think that she could meddle in her affairs and get away with it.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the two fought about who the rightful matriarch to the Forrester family was. Brooke vowed that she would rid Eric of his wife. As they argued, Quinn suddenly seemed to be riveted by the liquor cart.

Quinn tried to point out that people could change. But Brooke insisted that Quinn was a black widow and she would make sure that Eric saw that. Brooke took a call and left her juice bottle open. Quinn took a chance and spiked Brooke’s drink without her seeing. After the call, Brooke goaded Quinn and took a long swig of her alcohol-infused drink.

Steffy Takes A Chance

The soap opera also featured Steffy was about to tell Liam the truth about the kiss. However, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) interrupted them and told Liam that he believed that he belonged with his sister. After Liam stormed out, Thomas asked his sister not to tell Liam their secret. He pointed out that she could have her family back together if she kept quiet.