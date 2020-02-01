Cardi B Shows Off Bodacious Curves In Plunging White Dress On Instagram

Cardi B flaunted her bombshell waist to hip ratio in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper donned a curve-hugging white mini dress with a plunging neckline. The garment was covered with the words “Chanel” and “Rouge” written in red script which made it all the more eye-catching. Cardi paired the daring mini with strappy clear heels and accessorized the look with a large salmon-colored handbag. The mother-of-one, known for her love of ornate jewelry, rocked what appeared to be sparkly diamond necklace and matching bracelets on both wrists. She also coordinated the dress with her hair as she sported long voluminous loose red curls that matched the color of the words emblazoned on the frock. She accentuated her eyes with red shadow as well but chose for a dark berry-colored lipstick instead.

During the video, Cardi posed seductively as she mouth the words to the song heard in the background, “La Bebe” by Dominican reggaeton artist, Secreto El Biberon. After entrancing the viewer with her moves for a while, she pointed a well-manicured nail to the camera, stuck out her tongue, and smiled before the clip faded to black.

The video was viewed over a million times within an hour and so far, close to 6,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans raved over Cardi’s look.

“Gimmie that waist,” wrote comedian B. Simone before adding a couple of heart-eye emoji to her comment. “You fine, Cardi.”

She was also compared to an iconic red-haired cartoon character.

“Jessica Rabbit ain’t got nothing on ya!!” wrote social media influencer and video vixen, Jessica Gallegos. “Wow!! U looking like the 2020 upgrade.”

Amid all the compliments, however, one fan wondered whether Cardi’s beautiful face was all-natural.

“Cardi did you get your face done, omg,” they wrote. Cardi hasn’t responded to the question but other commenters replied and speculated that she may have had work done on her nose. But one Instagram user countered that makeup contouring may have been responsible for its slimmer shape in the video.

Cardi is no stranger to showing off her curves in outfits that are difficult to ignore. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pink snakeskin mini dress in a previous photo paired with strappy thigh-high black heels and a leather choker. On that occasion, she wore sleek black hair, some of which was styled into two pigtail buns. Much like her most recent video on Instagram, she color-coordinated her hair to the dress, sporting a pink streak in her bangs.