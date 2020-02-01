Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Smolders In A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini In Steamy Throwback

Instagram hottie Kayla Moody headed into the weekend with a winning attitude and a sizzling throwback. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” made BikiniTeam Model of the Month for January 2020, and she couldn’t wait to tell fans the good news.

The busty babe saw fit to make the announcement on social media with a sexy bikini shot — a throwback from her time shooting for her BikiniTeam feature with the network’s co-founder and filmmaker, John Neyrot. Snapped on Fort Lauderdale Beach, in Florida, the gripping photo saw Kayla posing by the sea at twilight and looking stellar in the tinniest bikini.

The blond bombshell rocked a sizzling two-piece by Minimale Animale, proudly showing off her jaw-dropping bikini body in the racy beach item. The teeny bikini consisted of an ultra-revealing top and minuscule thong bottoms, and sported an eye-catching leopard print that added to her allure. Kayla gave off some serious predator vibes as she channeled her inner feline to pose for the shot. The scorching blonde turned her side to the camera to showcase her chiseled profile and sultrily arched her back, cocking her hip as she put one knee forward. The bombshell played the teasing game as she softly tugged on her bikini bottoms, and glanced seductively over her shoulder, shooting a kittenish look at the photographer.

Kayla left little to the imagination in the skimpy bikini. The Instagram sensation put on a tantalizing display, flashing both her peachy bottom and a glimpse of her bodacious bosom. While the model’s famously buxom curves were not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, she still managed to show a substantial amount of sideboob in the extremely low-cut bikini top, which barely contained her ample assets.

However, what Kayla truly spotlighted was her curvy posterior, which was all but completely exposed in the barely-there thong bottoms. The item had a tiny triangle back and thin side straps that were pulled high on her waist, baring her sculpted hips. The photo captured her from the knee up, offering a great view of her toned thighs as well. Likewise, her trim midsection was also on display, although Kayla’s arms concealed her tiny waistline.

The gorgeous blonde was all dolled up for the shoot, and sported a face full of makeup that included a subtle shimmering eyeshadow and dark eyeliner. She further highlighted her stirring gaze with a touch of mascara, and wore a glossy pink shade on her lush lips. Her golden tresses were swept to the side and fell down her back, brushing her bikini bottoms and luring the gaze to her bared curves.

As expected, the smoldering look did not go unnoticed by fans, who rewarded the sexy throwback with more than 9,200 likes. In addition, followers left 200 comments under the alluring snap, complimenting Kayla for her looks and congratulating the model on her success.

“Wow, just wow…” read one message, trailed by three fire emoji and two thumbs-up emoji.

“How about making you the model of the month for 12 straight months!” quipped a second fan.

“Model of the year,” agreed a third Instagrammer, adding a heart emoji.

In the caption, Kayla thanked BikiniTeam for the honor, and gave credit to the photographer, as well as to the brand that provided the sexy animal-print bikini. A photo from the same shoot was shared to Instagram in early January by BikiniTeam.