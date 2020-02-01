Abby Dowse Poses On Her Knees In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Abby Dowse has been keeping her Instagram followers on their toes recently with a steady stream of eye-catching updates. And her newest share is likely to capture many people’s attention, considering that she was seen rocking lingerie while striking a provocative pose on her knees.

In the photo, the model showed off her curvy figure not just from the front, but also from the back. She managed this by posing in front of a floor-length mirror with a black frame.

Abby wore a matching lingerie set, both which had sheer fabric with black edging throughout. The trim had white lettering which was hard to discern, but considering that the brand was tagged in the post, it’s likely that it read, “Lounge.” The bra and thong had a classic cut, with the latter having straps that rested high on her waist.

The model posed on her knees with her toes popped behind her. She leaned forward slightly and arched her back, resting her right hand on her thighs. Abby also tugged at her thong with her left hand and tilted her head slightly to the right. This pose combined with the mirror allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and bare booty at the same time. As well, the bombshell gazed at the camera with a sultry pout on her face, as she exuded flirty vibes.

The stunner wore her hair down, emphasizing her voluminous locks with a black bandana headband that tied on her forehead.

Her makeup included a small cat-eye and glossy, light pink lipstick.

Abby accessorized with multiple rings and necklaces, completing her look with hoop earrings. She also added a pop of color with her salmon pink manicure.

The bombshell’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Absolutely stunning Never fail to amaze me,” gushed a fan.

“Omg I want this set,” exclaimed an admirer.

“The bandana with the natural wavy hair is such an incredible look,” raved a supporter.

“Australias [sic] hottest woman strikes again my love,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, Abby showed off another revealing lingerie set a day ago. This time, she was spotted standing up while pulling down her jeans. The strappy ensemble was very eye-catching, considering that the bra was only made up of straps and a lace piece in the middle. It also had a neckline that mimicked a collar necklace, with a center strap that connected to her bottoms. She wore her hair up with pieces of her locks falling around her face.