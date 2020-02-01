Alexis Skyy Sizzles In Latex Bra & Miniskirt On Instagram

Alexis Skyy has been keeping up a steady stream recently of sultry updates on her Instagram page. Her update from today kept things rolling with a sizzling video where she rocked a light blue latex bra and miniskirt.

The post was a short video clip that showed her walking in a nice lobby area while strutting her stuff. Her outfit was skintight and revealing; Alexis’ curves were on major display, especially her cleavage. Her bra was strapless and hugged the sides of her chest. There was little to distract from her figure because she didn’t wear any necklaces. The skirt that she wore was matching with a high-waisted cut.

The Love & Hip Hop star pulled her hair back into a low, slick ponytail. Her locks were darker at the roots with light highlights towards the bottom.

Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow, dark lashes, and pink lipstick.

She accessorized with a white watch on her left wrist and held a small purse. The bag had a small handle along with a longer strap, the latter which fell towards the ground.

The video clip started with Alexis playing with her ponytail as she swung her hips side to side while walking forward. She gave smoldering looks at the camera before doing a quick spin. The reality TV star touched her long hair one more time before the clip ended.

The lobby area had tan tiled floors with black accents. Several chairs could be seen on either side of the room. The large wall lights offered good lighting for the clip. Plus, in the back was a large mirror that extended from the floor all the way to the ceiling.

Alexis’ enthusiastic fans flooded the comments section with their compliments.

“Girl I just watched you film this! I was in the lobby!” claimed a follower.

“Wow this video of you is gorgeous,” declared an admirer.

“The baddest of em all,” gushed a fan.

“I love everything about you,” claimed a fourth social media user.

This is hardly the only revealing video that Alexis has shared with her supporters recently. A new video update from December 7, 2019 showed her walking towards the camera in a different, but also revealing, outfit. She wore a red bra, a black thong, and fishnet stockings. The thong had an eye-catching ribbon accent and her stockings rested high on her waist. The camera eventually zoomed in on her figure from head to toe, giving her fans a good look.