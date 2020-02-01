Harvey Weinstein Rape Accuser Reveals Graphic Details About His Anatomy: ‘I Thought He Was Deformed’

One of Harvey Weinstein’s rape accusers shared graphic details about his anatomy on the witness stand, telling a jury that the disgraced movie mogul “does not have testicles” and appeared “deformed.”

Actress Jessica Mann testified against Weinstein during his rape trial, telling members of the jury about alleged instances where he forced her into sex. During this testimony, Mann claimed that Weinstein had a very distinct anatomy.

“The first time I saw him fully naked, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” she said, via Vulture. “He has an extreme scarring that I didn’t know, maybe [he] was a burn victim …”

Mann went on to add that it appeared Weinstein “does not have testicles.” As the report noted, Weinstein held his head down as he listened to the testimony. Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi went on to ask more embarrassing questions, including about the movie producer’s personal hygiene.

“It was very bad,” Mann testified. “He smelled like sh** — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.”

As the BBC reported, Mann testified that Weinstein subjecting her to “degrading” abuse, including urinating on her. She detailed a time that he trapped her in a hotel bedroom and raped her.

Weinstein’s trial has stretched to the fourth week, with a number of women accusing him of forcing them into sex. Mann told the court that she entered into what she believed to be a real relationship with Weinstein as she had ambitions of becoming an actress. Mann explained that after the instances where Weinstein forced her into sex, she stayed with him out of fear, describing his short temper.

“If he heard the word ‘no,’ it was like a trigger for him,” she said.

There was plenty of drama leading up to the trial as well, the BBC reported, with prosecutors accusing his defense team of “systemically eliminating” young white women from the jury pool. Model Gigi Hadid was also selected as a potential juror, though was eliminated.

Judge James Burke also instructed the jury not to look beyond the accusations against Weinstein, saying that the trial was not a “referendum on the #MeToo movement” or on sexual harassment, but only the allegations facing the movie mogul.

At the same time, Weinstein’s defense team has been accused of playing up his physical ailments in a bid to seek sympathy, using a walker to help him enter the court room. As the Los Angeles Times reported, prosecutors are trying to overcome the image of him as a helpless.