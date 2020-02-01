Sofia Bevarly Sizzles In A Black Swimsuit On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been keeping the beach vibes alive on her Instagram feed lately. And in her newest sizzling share, the model posed in a small black swimsuit that didn’t fully contain her chest.

There were three photos in the update, and they were all fairly similar to one another.

The first picture showed Sofia perching on a short set of stone steps. She propped herself up with her right hand and played with a piece of her hair with her left hand. She glanced up into the sky with a big smile on her face.

The swimsuit that she wore was a one-piece with a revealing cut. The top of the ensemble had a high scoop neckline that only allowed a hint of her cleavage to show. However, its narrow cut by her chest meant that her sideboob was showing. The bottom of the one-piece was also fairly risqué with a high leg cut.

Beside the stairs was a stretch of sandy beach. On the other side of Sofia was a stone wall, along with a white door. Beyond that was green foliage and tall palm trees that slanted diagonally towards the ocean.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, and the light lit up the left side of the model’s figure.

The second picture offered a different vibe, as Sofia sat upright and gave a pouty look with her lips pursed. She looked into the distance while placing her hands by her neck.

The third shot was taken from further away, and showed the bombshell posing with her left hand resting on her head.

Sofia’s many fans took to the comments section to share their messages for the stunner.

“@sofia_bevarly you look absolutely stunning and gorgeous in this bathing suit,” raved a supporter.

“You are the baddest babe on the earth,” declared a follower.

“Depends on whose [sic] wearing them TBH @sofia_bevary YOU? Yes. You can wear a sleeping bag and I’d be like ‘Ohhhh child, you look hotter than tin roof in mid July,'” complimented a fan, referring to the captions.

“Holy Smokes! I might have to buy one of your calendars!” gushed a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update from a similar spot on January 22. She rocked a swimsuit again, this time a tiny red bikini. The Instagram post was a short video clip that showed her rolling in the sand onto her stomach. Sofia smiled widely and gave a flirty look, with her curvy figure being hard to miss. The ocean waves rolled in behind her with puffy clouds visible in the sky.