British Hottie Bethany Lily April Shows Sideboob In A Revealing Outfit On Instagram

British hottie, Bethany Lily April, kept her risqué Instagram feed rolling with a brand new photo today. Lately, her updates have focused on her chest, and she continued the trend with this picture and showed off her sideboob. As well, she flaunted her bare booty in the revealing outfit.

The model posed with her back angled towards the camera, as she glanced over her right shoulder to give a smoldering look. She raised her right hand towards her chin and hugged herself with her left arm. Bethany grabbed the side strap of her outfit with her hand, which she clenched into a fist.

Her pose left much of her curves on display, which was mostly thanks to her outfit. The ensemble was a denim romper, but it was anything but ordinary. The back portion was a high-rise cut that mimicked bikini bottoms; it left most of her derriere showing. The front portion served to cover only a part of her chest, leaving her chest on show.

Bethany wore her hair down in a middle part, and her long, blond locks cascaded down towards her lower back. Her makeup featured light tones, including her light pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Her cheeks also glowed with her blush.

The backdrop of the photo was very blurry, but the captions revealed that she was outside in a field. The green grass comprised most of the background, and the sunshine lit up her hair.

The bombshell’s followers seemed to love the update, and shared these messages in the comments section.

“Looking gorgeous as ever Beth!” exclaimed a follower.

“I just wanted to let you know that you’re the most beautiful and sweetest girl ever,” raved a supporter.

“I love that you’re a natural beauty,” complimented an admirer.

“Happiness is getting your post notification,” declared a fourth social media user.

The model commented on her own post too, and revealed that this was the first time she shared a photo of her booty. Considering the positive response from her followers, it’s potentially not going to be her last.

In addition, Bethany posted a social media update three days ago where she showed off her curves yet again. The focus in this post was on her busty figure: she peeled back her shirt to reveal her cleavage. The image was fairly revealing, considering that the bra that she wore was arguably too small. The shirt that she wore was a matching pink color with the word “Baby” written across the top.