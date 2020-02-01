‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Theo Has Ammunition

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 3 bring details about Billy’s new secret life that Nikki hands over to Victoria, and Vicky confronts Amanda. Plus, Summer shocks Theo

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers bad news, according to SheKnows Soaps. She tells Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that Victor (Eric Braeden) has had Billy (Jason Thompson) followed. She also breaks the details of Billy’s fight, arrest, and bailout. Victoria is stunned to learn that Amanda bailed him out. That, combined with Billy moving into The Grand Phoenix hotel where Amanda already lives, makes Vicky feel that Billy and Amanda had a physical affair.

Ultimately, Victoria decides to confront Amanda about her relationship with Billy. What’s weird is Amanda is mostly on Victoria’s side, and she’s the one who insisted that Billy talks to Victoria instead of her. However, it makes things difficult for Amanda because she has to defend herself. There are some things, though, that Amanda doesn’t know the full details about. Victoria clues her into some of Billy’s past issues that he might have glossed over during his discussions with Amanda. Plus, Victoria advises Amanda to stay away from Billy, and she says she’s through with him too after he broke her heart for the umpteenth time.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) pushes until Summer (Hunter King) makes an admission. Theo overheard enough the other day to know that something happened in San Francisco between Summer and Kyle (Michael Mealor), but he doesn’t know the details. Eventually, after they talk for a while, Summer tells Theo that she and Kyle kissed during their business trip, but she insists that things didn’t go any further than that. Summer’s ex-boyfriend is appalled that Kyle is playing bother Summer and Lola (Sasha Calle). Theo accuses Summer of wanting him to blow up Kyle’s marriage so that she can swoop in and scoop up Kyle, but she denies it.

Summer accuses Theo of failing to do his job at Jabot because he’s so focused on Lola. They even have to delete some social media posts from their influencers because of Theo’s lack of oversight while he spends so much of his time at Society trying to lure Lola into his web. As usual, these two never reach a real consensus, and they continue to push each other’s buttons about Kyle and Lola. It looks like both Theo and Summer might soon get the person they want, but it could all end in disaster.