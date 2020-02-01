Salma Hayek Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Sexy Black Dress

Actress Salma Hayek opted to send her 13.8 million Instagram followers into the weekend with a smoking hot snap that showcased her ample assets. Her most recent Instagram update featured an old Hollywood vixen vibe that highlighted Salma’s beauty to perfection.

In the picture, Salma posed in front of what appeared to be a backdrop of red velvet curtains. The brunette bombshell sat on a simple black chair, and had male arms reaching in from all sides of the shot, one with an ice cube, another with a cocktail, and a third with a bottle of Campari. The snap was cropped, but the original photo came from an advertisement that Salma appeared in for the liquor brand. She tagged Campari’s Instagram page in the picture, and also tagged photographer Mario Testino.

Salma wore a black halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline that showcased an insane amount of cleavage. Her ample assets were on full display in the look, and beaded embellishments underneath the bust only served to draw even more attention to her curves. Her brunette locks were styled in sleek curls, and hung down her chest.

Salma’s makeup was done in a seductive style, with smoky eye makeup that highlighted her brown eyes. A reddish-orange shade was slicked over her lips, and she parted her lips slightly as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression. The brunette bombshell’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and the high contrast between her pale skin and the dark of her dress and hair gave the entire snap a seductive vibe.

Salma’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 700,800 likes within just 11 hours. Actress Jennifer Aniston even liked the snap. The post also received over 4,100 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to shower her with praise.

One fan couldn’t help but reference Salma’s ample assets, and commented “her own golden globes.”

Another fan called Salma “the hottest Latina in human history #ChangeMyMind.”

One fan referenced the beverage in the picture, and said “This is why I started to drink Campari!” and followed it with a series of flame emoji.

One follower simply stated “gorgeous!”

Salma frequently opts for ensembles that showcase her ample curves. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Salma shared a throwback snap in which she rocked a stunning ensemble by designer Emanuel Ungaro. The outfit was designed to resemble a butterfly, and the delicate top hugged Salma’s curves to perfection.