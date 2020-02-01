Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Instagram Update With Stunning Throwbacks For Kerry Washington’s Birthday

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of the legendary singer Diana Ross, took to her Instagram page recently to share a sweet happy birthday post honoring her friend, Kerry Washington. Tracee thrilled her 7.5 million Instagram followers with a quadruple Instagram update that featured snaps of the two of them together.

In the first snap, Tracee and Kerry were all dolled up for an event, and stood together in front of a blue backdrop. Both women wore black gowns, but they rocked very different styles. Tracee wore a halter-neck gown with a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The dress had a nude illusion mesh panel over her chest, but there was still plenty of skin on display. She added white statement earrings that brushed her collar bone, and had her hair done in voluminous curls. Kerry, on the other hand, donned a one-shoulder simple black gown and had her hair pulled up in a sleek bun. The women smiled at one another and got close in the sweet photo.

The second snap Tracee shared was a bit of a throwback, with the women looking much younger. Both ladies wore simple tank tops and voluminous curls, and posed with their arms around one another yet again.

The third snap featured a close-up of the duo’s stunning faces, as they once again opted for all-black ensembles. Tracee rocked a bold pink lip hue while Kerry kept things classic with a soft pink shade, and they posed with their faces right beside one another.

Tracee finished off the Instagram update with yet another snap in which the duo looked glamorous in black gowns. Kerry was on the left, and had her hair done in a romantic style. She had a statement necklace on, and looked like a Greek goddess in a dress that skimmed over her curves and had delicate shoulder straps that hung down her arms. Tracee, on the other hand, wore a simple black strapless dress with a form-fitting silhouette that showed off her incredible physique.

Tracee paired the sweet Instagram update with an equally adorable caption wishing her friend a happy birthday. Tracee’s fans absolutely loved the update highlighting the duo’s friendship, and the post received over 102,300 likes within just seven hours.

“Two women I admire,” one fan commented.

One fan didn’t seem to know that the duo were as close as they are, and said “oh y’all friends, friends,” with a heart eyes emoji.

“Two of my favorite actresses are friends! So much fun!” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t believe the duo’s age-defying looks, and commented “you both have not aged one bit.”

Tracee isn’t afraid to share the occasional throwback with her followers, whether it involves just herself or herself and a pal. Back in November 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a snap from her early 20s in which she rocked a simple red tank and khaki pants.