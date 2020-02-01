Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton For Attacking Bernie Sanders: ‘The Haters Will Shut Up On Monday’

Busy promoting Hillary, a documentary about her life, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has not stopped attacking Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. She recently suggested that she would not back Sanders in a general election against President Donald Trump, and later backtracked on her vow.

On Friday, Clinton renewed her attack on the senator — who, she claims, “nobody likes” — accusing members of Sanders’ 2016 campaign of urging his supporters to abstain or vote third party when she ran against Trump. Clinton was brought up during a Sanders campaign event on Friday, and one of the Vermont senator’s most prominent surrogates, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, booed her, The Hill reports via Twitter.

The moment was caught on camera. Apparently, the moderator brought up Clinton’s attacks on Sanders, which prompted the crowd to boo. “You guys remember last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton,” the moderator began, but the crowd interrupted her with boos. She then urged them to stop, stating “we’re not going to boo.”

“No, I’ll boo,” Tlaib interjected.

“Boo! You all know, I can’t be quiet. No, we’re going to boo,” Tlaib continued.

“That’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

Tlaib was speaking onstage with Congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who have also endorsed Sanders for president.

The Iowa caucuses will be held on Monday, and Sanders appears to be well-positioned to win. According to latest polling, the senator is in first place with 23.8 percent of the vote. Trailing him are former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Clinton, who has suggested on numerous occasions that Sanders bears part of the blame for her 2016 loss to Trump, said on Friday that she — unlike Sanders — did all she could to support her 2008 primary opponent, President Barack Obama. The claim has apparently irked some of Sanders’ surrogates, including filmmaker Michael Moore.

As BuzzFeed News reported, Moore — who has been campaigning for Sanders while the senator is stuck in Washington as a juror in the impeachment trial — carries with himself two pieces of paper to prove that Sanders backed Clinton in 2016. On one sheet is a list of 10 cities where he says Clinton held rallies for Obama, and on the other a list of the 42 cities where Sanders rallied for Clinton.

“If anybody says this to you please point out how gracious she was to Barack Obama and how incredible — there are some days here when Bernie did four cities in one day for Hillary Clinton,” Moore recently advised a crowd of Sanders supporters in Iowa.