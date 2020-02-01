Carmella Rose Stuns In A Bright Blue Bikini At The Beach

Carmella Rose changed up the tone of her Instagram feed with her newest photo. She brought back the summer vibes in a bright blue bikini, and posed at the beach.

The model was seen getting sandy as she struck a sexy pose on the ground. She propped herself up with her right arm and grabbed her elbow with her other hand. Carmella also extended her right leg behind her and propped forward her left knee in front. This served to accentuate the curves of her hips and derriere. Much of her body was peppered with sand, especially her arms and knees.

Carmella exuded confidence as she gazed at the camera with her lips parted. Her dark red lipstick helped to accentuate her mouth, while the rest of her makeup looked natural.

As well, her hair was worn down in a heavy right part. Her dark locks had blond highlights here and there, falling in front of the right side of her chest.

The stunner’s bikini seemed to perfectly match the ocean waters. The top had two types of fabric, with the lower portion featuring a busy floral pattern. This floral fabric was used again for her bikini bottoms, which had long ties that she made into bows on her hips.

Behind Carmella was a tropical paradise. In addition to the white, sandy beach and a bright blue ocean, palm tree leaves could be seen on the top left of the frame.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with a few puffy clouds in the skies. The bombshell was bathed in sunlight, which made her skin look glowing and flawless.

There was an account tagged in the post for France Duque & Jesse Rambis. They offer photography and videography along with lots of other services for influencers. Presumably, they were the ones that took the snap.

Her many fans headed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new share.

“P.s. you’re so gorgeous,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re not real,” complimented a follower.

“Really stunningly gorgeous!” exclaimed a supporter.

“WOW. not gonna say anything more,” declared a fourth social media user.

And previously on January 11, Carmella posted another Instagram update where she rocked a bikini. This time, she opted for a light blue thong swimsuit, and was seen prancing at the beach. The clip began with her giving flirty looks for the camera as she walked down several steps to the beach. Once she made it to the sand, the stunner twirled in circles, seemingly having a blast.