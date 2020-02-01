Teen Goes Viral After Baking Cookies To Apologize For Hitting A Stranger’s Mailbox

A young driver went out of his way to make amends in any way he could after accidentally hitting a stranger's mailbox.

A young teenage driver from Lincoln, Nebraska is receiving praise online for a heartwarming good deed. A 16-year-old new driver named Owen Sullivan was driving on ice and snow when he accidentally struck a stranger’s mailbox. Instead of just driving away as he could have easily done, he took the time to go up to the house, own up to his mistake, and apologize, according to Tank’s Good News.

Sullivan wanted to make amends to the home owner, a woman named Crystal Collins. He even offered her all the money he had with him to pay for the damages. Collins wasn’t mad, but rather appreciated that he’d taken the time to apologize. She refused to take his money and sent him on his way. But the teen still wanted to make things right in some way. Thus, he and a friend decided to bake Collins a batch of cookies which he later hand delivered.

She was so touched by his act of kindness that she felt that the young man’s parents should know about how much she appreciated the gesture. Thus, she posted security footage of Sullivan on Facebook in hopes of figuring out his real name and getting into contact with his parents.

“I’m looking for his parents – they should know what an outstanding young man they have raised,” she wrote in the Facebook post, sharing the gesture of kindness that she appreciated so much.

Before long, the post had been shared more than 13,000 times and the story was being shared on various local news stations. Hundreds of Facebook users flooded the comment section to commend Sullivan on how well he demonstrated responsibility and ownership, something that can be difficult at his young age.

“What a fantastic young man! His parents have done a wonderful job of raising him,” one person wrote.

“This young man has integrity, moral, self respect and respect of other people’s property. He is a fine example of what we need in our society today,” wrote another.

The story eventually reached Sullivan’s mother, who was filled with pride and became emotional upon hearing of her son’s good deed that she didn’t even know about.

“I honestly got teary-eyed, because it was so, it’s just nice to know your kids do good things when you’re not around,” she said, according to McGillMedia.

Acts of kindness such of this one, particularly by youth, are an inspiration to many. As was the case in a story from 2015 when a Virginia teen named Tommy Adams went out of his way to shovel snow for an elderly man, as The Inquisitr previously reported.