Brazilian Beauty Lais Ribeiro Sizzles In Black Lace Teddy On Instagram

Brazilian beauty, Lais Ribeiro, is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with a new, sizzling photo on her Instagram page. It’s no surprise to see her rocking lingerie at this time of year, considering that she’s a Victoria’s Secret Angel. The ensemble that she wore was from the brand, and featured a black lace teddy.

Lais struck a symmetrical pose for the shot, which showed her facing the camera straight-on. She placed both of her arms on her head, curling her fingers slightly and letting them dangle around her face.

She gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed and gave a sultry gaze for the shot. Her dark lipstick complemented her skin tone well, as did her purple eyeshadow. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, with a piece of her bangs blowing diagonally across her forehead.

The teddy had a scalloped design along her cleavage, with the edging further adorned with frayed lace. As well, the low v-neckline allowed her to flaunt her cleavage. Below that was an upside-down triangular lace panel that brought attention to her toned midriff. The photo was cropped from her waist-up, so it wasn’t possible to see the details of the rest of her look.

Additionally, Lais wore a black robe on top. It seemingly had long sleeves with a sheer lace accent on the wrists — however, it fell down her arms and her forearms were bare in the picture.

The backdrop was a muted gray, which allowed the stunner to pop in the photo.

The model tagged the photographer in the post. Their name is Zoey Grossman, and she’s known for her fashion photography, which is routinely featured in major magazines.

The bombshell’s admiring followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

This included a shout-out from fellow model, Maya Stepper.

“OKAYYYY YES MAMA,” she gushed.

Others followed suit with their compliments.

“Wow, truly stunning,” declared a follower.

“Alluring and elegant,” raved a fan.

“I’m in love with this picture of lais,” noted a fourth social media user.

The VS Angel also shared another lingerie snap earlier this month on January 9. She was spotted in a bright red bra this time, posing in front of a blank wall. Lais wore her hair down in a middle part, and allowed her wavy locks to fall around her shoulders. Her pink blush popped on her cheekbones, and she gave a smoldering look while rocking light pink lipstick.