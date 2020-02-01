‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Braves The Cold While Wearing Short Black Skirt

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee loves to keep her fans updated on social media. On Friday, she revealed she was in New York City for press and shared a few photos of her sporting a short black skirt in the cold temperatures.

The mom-of-three looked stunning as she stood in Times Square wearing a pink button down shirt with short sleeves. She paired the pretty pink top with a short black skirt with zipper detail down the front sides. Her toned legs are showing and she is wearing a pair of black booties.

In the first photo, Mackenzie strikes a pose as she places her left hand on her hip and smiles for the camera. She is wearing a pair of sunglasses for the picture as she poses with the iconic Times Square scenery behind her. Mackenzie then shared a second photo which is similar to the first, however she is not wearing her sunglasses for the picture. The reality show star also shared a video in between the pictures which showed her laughing during the photo shoot. She explained that she wanted to take a picture without her sunglasses and the video shows her removing her shades as she prepares to take another photo.

In her caption, she noted that she “loved” the outfits that she had the opportunity to wear for the photo shoot. She acknowledged the cold temperatures in New York City on Friday and admitted that she was “freezing,” but that it was “totally worth” it. The photo had over 5,700 likes from her followers within the first few hours of being posted to her Instagram.

One commenter wrote, “Girl it is FREEZING!!!!! Put a jacket on or something!!!” with four emojis.

However, Mackenzie didn’t seem to appreciate the fans comment and fired back, “I truly don’t understand why I can’t take a cute photo and upload it. 1 it wasn’t even that cold. 2. I was outside for 2 minutes.”

Another comment read, “You look so cute,” along with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“I would totally do the same, so I don’t blame you,” another comment read with an emoji that is shrugging and a pair of lips emoji before writing, “Keep being you and doing you because you’re one hot momma” with an added red heart emoji.

Not only does the mom-of-three appear on Teen Mom OG, but she is also into fitness and has her own workout called Body By Mac. She recently shared an updated photo of her in her gym attire showing off her stellar abs.

Whether she is showing off her abs or posing in a black skirt in the cold weather, there is no doubt Mackenzie McKee rocks it.