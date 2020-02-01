UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sexy Red Bodysuit

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a triple update that showcased her ample assets to perfection. The brunette bombshell rocked a scandalous red bodysuit for the snaps, and looked smoking hot in the pictures.

For all three shots, Arianny posed in front of a neutral white wall for a simple backdrop that allowed the bold hue of her bodysuit to shine. The ensemble she wore was from online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the retailer in both the caption of the post and in the picture itself. In the first snap, Arianny gazed off into the distance with her hands at her hips. She rocked a figure-hugging red bodysuit that featured a neckline which showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bodysuit also had a long silver zipper going all the way down the front, adding to the seductive vibe of the look.

The legs of the bodysuit stretched high over Arianny’s hips, and a hint of her skin was visible as she tugged down the black pants she was wearing over top of the bodysuit. Arianny’s hair was pulled up in a half-up style and cascaded down her chest. Her hair had an ombre vibe, with a darker hue near her roots and lighter blond shade near the ends.

Arianny also added some jewelry to spice up the look, including a pair of statement earrings and two bangles in mixed metals.

In the second snap, Arianny glanced towards the other side of the frame, and shifted her body slightly to emphasize her hourglass physique. Her pose varied only minimally in the third and final snap, but fans still absolutely loved the smoking hot update. The post received over 25,500 likes within five hours, and many of Arianny’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Love this look and hair color on you!!!” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Another follower said that Arianny looked “like a young J-Lo.”

One follower couldn’t get enough of her playful hair style, and said “Omg so cute! I love your hair like this.”

“Gorgeous as always,” another fan said, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

The buxom bombshell has shared several sizzling snaps lately, including one just a few days ago. As The Inquisitr reported, the UFC ring girl posted another picture in front of a simple white backdrop, similar to her most recent update. In that snap, however, she rocked a silky emerald green top and what appeared to be no pants whatsoever.