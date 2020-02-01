Jessa Duggar Shares Spurgeon’s Love For Books, ‘He Takes After His Father’

Spurgeon is just chilling with a pile of books.

Jessa Duggar has just shared her latest photo on Instagram of her oldest child, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, enjoying one of his favorite things to do. The 4-year-old shares his dad’s love of reading and it’s pretty obvious just how much by looking at the sweet snapshot.

The curly-haired little guy is seen in the photo sitting in a big black leather chair just relaxing with a few books on hand. Actually, there is a huge pile of children’s books in the chair right beside him. Spurgeon is looking intently at one of them as he is holding it firmly in his hand. The look on his face seems to illustrate just how serious he is about reading. He is barefoot and wearing a pair of blue jeans and a blue t-shirt as he chills in the chair.

It looks like the Duggar grandson just grabbed a handful of his favorite books and piled them on the chair beside him. He doesn’t appear to have very far to go to get more of them when he’s done with his current pile as there is a bookshelf located right beside the leather chair he is sitting on.

Duggar fans loved seeing Spurgeon so diligently into his book reading.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing a child read,” one of Jessa’s followers said.

“I love to see this, a child with a book in hand rather than video games. WTG Jesse & Ben!” someone else commented.

Even family friend Sierra Dominguez got in on the comments as she made a cute joke about Spurgeon’s reading habits.

“Just some “light” reading… *grabs 27 books*,” she said

Yet another fan made a funny reference to Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo. He is also a book lover, as seen in a few episodes of Counting On. Jessa Duggar was on hand when Jinger was getting ready to move into his apartment in Texas. She and Ben Seewald traveled to help them out and Jessa made Jeremy put all his books in his closet to make room. It was a memorable episode and one person mentioned that in her comment.

“He saw you put Uncle Jeremy’s books in the closet, lol,” she joked.

Jessa Duggar has been recently sharing some beautiful pictures of her three kids, Spurgeon, Henry, 2, and Ivy Jane, 8 months. Duggar fans just can’t seem to get enough of them. Now that Counting On is in between seasons, the Duggar clan frequents Instagram quite often to keep everyone updated on family happenings.