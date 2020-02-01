‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Toned Abs In Two-Piece Outfit From New Fashion Collection

Basketball Wives Los Angeles alum Draya Michele looked absolutely radiant in a recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the first shared snapshot, Draya showed off her toned abs in a two-piece outfit that consisted of a bandeau top and elegant loose-fitting pants with thigh-high slits. She paired the look with clear heels and wore her wavy brown hair in a low ponytail. Draya also chose to accentuate her eyes with dark eyeliner but opted for a neutral color for her lips.

In the caption, Draya revealed that the outfit is a part of the new release from her collaboration with Super Down. This is her third collection for the trendy fashion brand since the partnership launched last year.

Draya’s outfit is called the “Monica” pant set and currently retails for $114.

Draya also shared that this new collection is different from her previous Super Down offerings because this time, some of the designs are also available in plus sizes. According to her caption, “select styles” go up to a double extra-large.

Draya’s promotional photo series reflects the clothing’s new size inclusivity. The first photo is a group shot and one of the models next to Draya is curvy. In this image, she rocked a plunging long-sleeved white mini dress with a wrap detail at the front. Its called the “Sierah” wrap dress and sells for $66. The model was pictured by herself in the second photo in the series rocking a champagne-colored bodysuit that also featured a deep cleavage-baring neckline.

The other model in that first photo was tall and slender, however. She wore a white mini-dress with corset detailing that costs $78.

Draya is seen posing by herself in the last two images of the series. She’s rocking the collection’s $50 shimmery chain crop top in one of them and their $66 multicolored cutout mini-dress in the other.

As of this writing, the post has racked up over 65,000 likes on Instagram and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans showered the former reality star with compliments.

One fan compared the 35-year-old mother-of-two to food.

“Damn @drayamichele, ” they wrote, “where the butta at? You somethin like a dinner roll.”

Another commenter thought Draya and the other models looked like a musical act.

“I looked at this pic and my silly self thought ‘what group is this'” they wrote. “I was ready for that album drop lol”

Others praised Draya’s apparent knack for fashion-related businesses.

“You got this fashion on lock,” a third commenter remarked. “Very proud of you, Draya”