Gabrielle Union Goes Braless Under A Bronze Blazer In A Sizzling Instagram Update

Actress and television personality Gabrielle Union has been working with the fashion brand New York & Company for a while now, showing off her sense of style by putting together collaboration collections. The bombshell shared one of the looks from her latest collection, and flaunted her insane body in a sizzling snap with her baby girl, Kaavia James, by her side.

The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, and Gabrielle made sure to include the location in the geotag of her post. The snap was cropped in a way that not much of Gabrielle’s lower body was visible in the shot. However, on top, the stunner rocked a blazer in a gorgeous bronze shade that looked stunning with her skin tone. The blazer was a traditional style, with lapels and a somewhat structured fit, but Gabrielle put her own spin on it by rolling up the sleeves and by adding a belt in the same color as the blazer. The simple belt defined her waist and added a little something extra to the look.

Though the ensemble would have looked stunning over even a basic white t-shirt, Gabrielle took it to another level by donning nothing at all underneath the blazer. The plunging neckline of the look showed off a tantalizing hint of her cleavage, and made the look a bit more edgy. Gabrielle had a huge smile on her face, and she was absolutely glowing in the shot. Her hair was braided and styled in a middle part, with her braids cascading down her back.

Gabrielle held Kaavia balanced on one hip, and she rocked a striped blue-and-white top. As Gabrielle explained in the caption, she didn’t originally intend for Kaavia to be in the photoshoot, but her daughter couldn’t help but get in the shot — and the actress ended up loving the resulting picture.

Gabrielle’s fans seemed to agree with her, and the post racked up over 291,500 likes within just six hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. Many of Gabrielle’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the snap.

“Yassssss this is adorable,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

“This picture is everything,” another fan added.

One follower admired Gabrielle’s flexibility and inventiveness, and said “love it! Momma’s gotta do what Momma’s gotta do!”

The bombshell has flaunted several ensembles from her various collections with New York & Company on her Instagram page. Earlier this year, as The Inquisitrreported, Gabrielle shared a street style ensemble that consisted of a pair of sweatpants and a cropped sweatshirt that showed off her abs.