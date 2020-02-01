Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Toned Physique In Workout Gear & Shares Vulnerable Post

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video in which she showcased her toned physique. Though the brunette bombshell looked gorgeous in the video, she paired it with a vulnerable caption which showed her fans that life wasn’t always as picture perfect as her videos seemed to suggest.

In the video, Jen was filmed in various spots along a serene and peaceful beach. She alternated between posing by a series of large rock formations and walking down the shore with the waves lapping at the sand. Jen donned a pair of high-waisted white leggings that clung to her curves and showcased her toned thighs and gravity-defying derriere. She paired the pants with a matching white long-sleeve crop top. The top had an interesting detail near the neckline in the front and back with cut-out details that revealed a hint of skin, and she also showed off her chiselled abs in the ensemble.

Jen finished off the all-white look with some crisp white sneakers. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of aviator sunglasses and a simple ring as her only piece of jewelry. Her brunette locks were down and blowing in the wind, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. The camera caught all her angles, and showcased her sculpted physique perfectly.

Though Jen looked like her normal fit and fabulous self in the video, in the caption of the post, she told a different story. She got vulnerable in the lengthy copy and confessed to her followers that it had been a stressful, tough week in her world, and highlighted the importance of being able to talk about the stresses of life, and the need for self-care. As she told her fans, “be gentle on yourselves babes!”

Jen’s followers absolutely loved the open and honest post, and it received over 280 comments within just five hours.

“Sending you all the love,” one fan said.

Another follower commented “feeling you boo. Social media is hard when people look at you for inspiration.”

“You know I needed these words. Take care Jen! Everyone is in this crazy yet beautiful thing called life together,” another fan added.

Jen has been loving the ability to share sizzling Instagram videos lately. Just last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the fitness model shared a video in which she showed off a few moves including squats, lunges and more. She rocked a pair of skintight black leggings for the video, and they showed off her enviable derriere and toned legs to perfection.