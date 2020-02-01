Jessica Biel Posts A Sweet Birthday Message To Justin Timberlake Months After Scandal, ‘We Love You So Much’

Earlier today, Jessica Biel shared a touching message on Instagram for her husband, Justin Timberlake, in celebration of his 39th birthday.

She included four photos of them together in her post, several showed the couple holding hands, kissing, and wrapping their arms around each other. One adorable snap showed them dressed up as Robin and Harley Quinn from The Lego Batman Movie for Halloween.

For the caption, Biel called her partner “timeless” and wrote about how much she loves him.

Biel has been rather quiet the past few months after a public scandal revolving around her husband and his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, hit the news circuit. Timberlake was caught getting cozy with Wainwright at a restaurant in New Orleans. Additional rumors asserted that the two often spent time together in their onset trailers, and many began to suspect the singer was having an affair.

Timberlake eventually posted a lengthy apology on Instagram to clear the air, saying nothing had happened between them, but admitting he had “displayed a strong lapse of judgement.” He also wrote that alcohol had played a part in his decision-making process.

Since making amends, it appears the couple is focused on getting their relationship back on track.

According to a source at Hollywood Life, “Justin is doing his part to show Jessica that he really feels bad with all the fallout from a few weeks ago and all that has happened.”

The Inquisitr previously reported the “Can’t Stop This Feeling” singer is making serious lifestyle changes to make up for his previous mistakes. He is making a concerted effort to stay home more often and spend time with his wife and their young son, Silas.

In the past, Timberlake traveled often with his friends. Biel asked that he change his ways and he allegedly took her suggestion to heart.

Fans of the couple were pleased to see such a positive post on the actress’s Instagram page. They took the time to wish Timberlake a happy birthday and share how much the couple meant to them. Within five hours of going live, greater than 563,000 people liked the slideshow, and over 3,000 commented.

“Happy Birthday Justin! you guys make an amazing couple! May God shower you both with many blessings today and always!” wrote one person.

“You both are very beautiful,” said another user.

Actresses Mary Steenburgen and Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverley Mitchell, also commented on the post to wish Timberlake a happy birthday.