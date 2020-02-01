Brunette Babe Genesis Lopez Rocks A Low-Cut Shirt And Curve-Hugging Jeans In A New Snap

Genesis Lopez blew her followers away on Friday evening when she shared a sizzling pic of herself rocking a low-cut shirt and trendy jeans in a new Instagram share.

In the snap, Genesis was photographed standing in front of a plain white wall, but she didn’t say where. The shadow of a plant was visible on the wall behind her, indicating it may have been outdoors.

She posed for the shot by straightening her arms out by her sides and closing her eyes so that her fans could see her flawless winged eyeliner. Golden eyeshadow was dusted across her lids, and it appeared she had also donned a pair of thick false eyelashes. Aside from her eyes, the beauty contoured her narrow cheekbones and plumped her lips with a dark pink shade of lip gloss.

For her outfit, Genesis opted for a red-orange ruched drawstring crop top with a plunging neckline. Her ample breasts were visible thanks to the low-cut fabric. Her admirers went wild for the visual of her plunging cleavage. The cropped tee also allowed the model to expose several inches of her tawny flat midriff. A black belt looped through her high-waisted denim jeans, which hugged her curvy hips perfectly.

Genesis chose to add extra glam to her outfit via accessories. She selected large silver hoop earrings, a matching bracelet, and an elegant black crossbody bag, although she only wore it draped over one arm.

Within thirty minutes of going live, the model’s post received more than 11,000 likes and over 100 comments, which is an impressive feat. Her admirers took to her comments section to compliment her good looks and fashion sense.

Several said she looked “breathtaking” and “gorgeous,” they also wished her a good evening since her post seemed to indicate she was about to go out for the night. One person even mentioned her likeness to the popular fictional character, Jessica Rabbit.

“Beautiful have a fun evening,” wrote one fan, adding three heart eyes and one red heart emoji to their comment.

“Good night to you wow you’re so stunning as always,” said another user.

“Very very cute and precious,” added a third admirer.

“I’m always speechless when I see you!” complimented a fourth person.

