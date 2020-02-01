Candice Swanepoel Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In A Striped One-Piece

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has become a savvy entrepreneur and created her own swimwear brand, Tropic of C. The brand travelled to Jamaica for a photoshoot recently, and Candice was one of the models who donned the pieces in the collection and showed them off to perfection on her enviable physique.

In the latest Instagram update from Tropic of C, Candice perched in the doorway of a building crafted with wooden slats. The wood was painted in vibrant hues of sunshine yellow and mint green, and had a fun vibe. Candice was in the middle of it all, and she rocked a one-piece swimsuit with horizontal stripes in shades of yellow, green and black, colors that echo the Jamaican flag. The swimsuit had a scoop neckline that flaunted just a hint of cleavage, and cap sleeves that put Candice’s toned arms on display. The sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, exposing a hint of her hips and elongating her already mile long legs.

Candice kept the ensemble casual by rocking black patterned socks and white running shoes to complete the look. She added a touch of sparkle with a series of gold bracelets on one wrist, and some gold hoop earrings. Her blond locks were down in a tousled style, and she rested one elbow on her thigh while the other rested on her knee as she propped up her chin with her hand. The stunner from South Africa looked effortlessly gorgeous in the update.

The blond beauty had a coy smile on her face and she glanced away from the camera as it captured her beauty. In the caption of the post, Tropic of C told fans that the swimsuit Candice was wearing was crafted from a material that incorporated a new sustainable yarn.

Candice looked smoking hot in the eco-friendly style, and the post racked up over 6,000 likes within just three hours. Several fans of the brand took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling update.

“This whole vibe is sending me,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful,” another follower said.

One fan was feeling the overall style of the brand, and said “loving your collection” followed by several emoji.

Tropic of C has been sharing plenty of smoking hot snaps that highlight the latest pieces in the collection. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, the brand shared a snap in which Candice rocked a pair of bikini bottoms and a sexy black top. The blond bombshell looked toned and incredible in the ensemble, which was likewise photographed in front of a colorful backdrop and had a chill vibe.