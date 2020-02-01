‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Custody Battle Continues, Accuses Ex Of Violating Custody Order

Amber Portwood’s bitter custody battle with her ex, Andrew Glennon, continues. According to a new report from The Sun, the Teen Mom OG star is reportedly accusing her ex of violating their custody order after he posted photos of their son on social media. The posting of photos was not everything mentioned in the report, though.

In the papers, Amber requested that her ex should, “show cause why he should not be found in contempt of this Court’s order for failing to comply with the Mediated Agreement.”

While posting photos of their son on social media is one thing that neither of them are allowed to do per their agreement, Amber is also claiming that Andrew did not allow her parenting time with their 1-year-old son back in December over Christmas. Furthermore, the reality show star alleges that Andrew failed to provide Amber with medical information over an injury that their son allegedly sustained.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber alleged that her son had been “nipped” by a dog while in Andrew’s care over Christmas. While Andrew reportedly reached out to Amber to let her know about the incident, at the time she claimed that he did not provide her with information about the emergency room visit and that he didn’t provide her with a photo of the incident until three days after the nip allegedly occurred.

According to the new report from The Sun, Andrew is ordered to appear in court on Tuesday, February 11. The report also states that Andrew last photo of his son that he shares with Amber that was posted to his social media was back in September, before the custody order was in place. However, the report also suggests that it appears Andrew has deleted photos in the recent months.

This is not the first time that there has been contention between the two parties. Back in November 2019, it was reported that Amber had accused Andrew of denying her parenting time with their son. At the time, Amber reportedly alleged that Andrew had been violating their agreement since October 22, 2019. According to the report, Andrew had allegedly failed to coordinate visitation times for Amber to see her 1-year-old son.

Amber Portwood has not spoken out about the allegations and, in fact, has stayed relatively quiet on social media. She hasn’t posted to her Instagram account since before Thanksgiving, though fans will get to see her on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG which is set to air later this year.