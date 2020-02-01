Kelly Gale Goes Nude During An Outdoor Photoshoot

Kelly Gale took her Instagram page to another level today with a nude photo, which likely tantalized many of her 1.3 million followers. She’s been busy sharing a variety of risqué photos lately, but it’s fairly rare for her to go completely naked in her posts. And not only did she ditch her clothes, the photo was taken during an outdoor photoshoot at an unknown location.

The image was of the stunner standing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She hugged herself with both of her arms and propped out her left foot. Her pose effectively censored her curves, although her bare derriere was still visible.

The shot was taken from a low vantage point, and the image was cropped from her upper thighs-up. Kelly turned her head to glance over at the camera, and gave a sultry pout with her lips closed.

The model wore her hair down and slicked behind her shoulders. Although her skin was completely dry, her hair appeared damp — perhaps thanks to the use of hair products. Her soft waves cascaded down and reached the middle of her back.

Any makeup that Kelly sported was natural looking; it appeared as though she only wore silver eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick.

As well, the beauty wore many eye-catching accessories. Her silver necklace peeked through in the photo, with a matching bracelet visible on her left wrist. She also rocked two bracelets on her other wrist, one which featured white floral-inspired charms.

Furthermore, the backdrop was a rocky landscape. The formation closest to the model was tan, while the blurry rocks further back was a light-orange hue. Even though there was no geotag, she tagged the photographer behind the shoot: Jerome Duran.

Kelly’s many fans headed to the comments section with their compliments, with some people focusing on her caption.

“The 1 hike I would never complain about,” joked a supporter.

“Stunning Outfit for hiking…,” quipped a follower.

Others gushed about her good looks.

“Wow all natural beauty,” declared an admirer.

“This is why I follow,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell also posted another update on January 22 where she showed off her curves. These risqué posts were arguably more revealing than her nude share. After all, she went braless in a white tank top that was drenched. This meant that her chest was on full display. In addition to the shirt, Kelly rocked bright yellow bikini bottoms and a large belt. She also strapped a knife to her leg for an adventurous look.