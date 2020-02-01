Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Semi-Sheer Bedazzled Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently attended a party at Komodo, a global social agency with offices in London, Sydney and Los Angeles, according to the company’s Instagram bio. For the occasion, the stunner from Australia rocked a bedazzled dress with semi-sheer panels that looked incredible on her toned physique.

Tarsha was in Sydney for the event, and she took a photo in what appeared to be a dressing room or washroom. Several white doors were visible behind her leading into what appeared to be stalls, and the floor beneath her was stunning marble. Despite the luxurious surroundings, Tarsha’s eye-catching dress was the focal point of the shot.

The beauty rocked a dress with an illusion neckline crated from semi-sheer nude fabric. There were semi-sheer panels on her chest and ribs, as well as across her thighs all the way up to her hips. On top of the scandalous nude mesh overlay were bursts of bedazzled embellishments. Two areas covered Tarsha’s ample assets, and other details trailed down her lower stomach to cover her lower body.

The dress itself had a figure-hugging silhouette, and though Tarsha’s cleavage wasn’t on display in this particular dress, she still managed to look insanely sexy. The beauty kept the accessories simple to accentuate the statement dress, wearing a silver ring, a delicate bracelet, and a pair of earrings.

Her toned legs and arms looked incredible in the dress, and her skin was bronzed and glowing. She rocked a bit more makeup than she usually does for the occasion, going for a nude lip that emphasized her plump pout, long lashes, and plenty of black liner for a seductive smoky eye. Her hair tumbled down in waves and had a deep side part.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous dress — and her gorgeous body — and the post received over 8,800 likes within just three hours, including a like from fellow Australian bombshell Abby Dowse. Many of Tarsha’s fans shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“That dress looks incredible on you girlie,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous everything omg girl,” another fan commented.

One fan referenced the glamorous embellishments on the cocktail dress, and said Tarsha was “bringing the sparkle.”

“You are literally an angel from heaven,” another fan added.

Whether she’s wearing a cocktail dress for a ritzy party or donning a skimpy bikini to lay in the sun, Tarsha always selects outfits that showcase her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a snap in which she rocked a minuscule white bikini that left little to the imagination.