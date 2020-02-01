Savannah Chrisley Looks Chic & Cozy In Brand New Selfie: ‘Travel Wardrobe’

Savannah Chrisley is looking good and feeling good in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular Instagram page. As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Chrisley has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure for fans in some gorgeous outfits. But earlier today, the reality star took a step back, sharing a photo of herself in a cozy outfit instead.

In the caption of the image, Chrisley did not specifically mention where she was but it appeared to be in the bathroom of her home. The model stood front and center in the mirror, looking straight into the camera with a smile on her face. She held her cell phone in one hand and placed the other firmly on her hip, wearing her short locks styled to the side. Chrisley also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that she was wearing her travel outfit, crediting Rampage for the ensemble. The outfit included a comfy, long sleeve top that draped off of her figure in addition to a pair of matching lounge pants. The Chrisley Knows Best star completed the look with a silver watch and a pair of white sneakers and looked nothing short of amazing.

Since the photo went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 19,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her followers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her choice of outfit. A few more answered the question that she had in the caption and guessed where she was going on a trip.

“I love that mirror. My kids and I have been binge watching “Chrisley Knows Best”. OH GOSH! We cannot get enough. You guys are hilarious,” one fan commented on the post.

“Love those pants!!! Soo cute!,” a second fan chimed in.

“Not usually a fan of short hair, but you seem to pull it off pretty darn good. Are you going to Maui,” another social media user asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley stunned in another hot look, that time in a black bodysuit that was adorned with sequins. The social media sensation left little to the imagination, as the garment hugged all of her curves. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up well over 43,000 likes.