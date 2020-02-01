‘Playboy’ Playmate Kennedy Summers Flaunts Slender Figure In A Red Swimsuit On Instagram

Former Playboy Playmate Kennedy Summers recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new swimsuit snap, one which stopped her legions of admirers in their tracks.

In the picture, which was posted on Friday afternoon, the model could be seen rocking a very revealing red swimsuit, one that not only perfectly hugged her figure but also allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display. That’s not all, but the backless feature of Kennedy’s risque ensemble also provided viewers with a generous view of the model’s smooth back.

The hottie wore a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application featured an ivory foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone, a mauve shade of lipstick that accentuated the hottie’s luscious lips, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The model also dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher and completed her look with defined eyebrows. She also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

She wore her blonde tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, the model decided to keep it simple by only opting for two bracelets, one in each wrist.

Kennedy neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything in the caption, therefore, the place where her photoshoot took place remained undisclosed.

She struck a side pose, lightly touched her chin with her fingers, puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to exude sexy vibes.

In the photo description, Kennedy used a motivational statement and wrote, “the key to happiness is to stop saying ‘I want’ and start saying ‘I have.'”

Within eight hours of going live, the picture garnered about 4,000 likes and over 120 comments in which fans and followers appreciated the model for her hot looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Yes, I absolutely agree [with the caption]. You look gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I could not agree more!” another user chimed in. “Be thankful for the gifts in your life. When you stop wishing for more than you have, then your life and the lives of your loved ones will be so much more fulfilling!”

“You are so perfect, I love you,” a third user remarked.

Other users used words and phrases like “angelic,” “mindblowing,” and “gorgeous in red” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

Aside from her fans and followers, many of Kennedy’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Anya Benton and Rachel Stacy.