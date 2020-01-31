Los Angeles Lakers Giving Away Kobe Bryant Tribute Jerseys To Fans At Friday’s Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are honoring legend Kobe Bryant by giving away memorial jerseys with the No. 8 and No. 24 before Friday night’s game.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. In the wake of the tragedy, there have been a number of tributes to the basketball legend, and the Lakers are planning their own in their first game at the Staples Center since his passing. The Lakers will be meeting the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers had originally been scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after Kobe’s passing.

As Bleacher Report noted on Friday, the team was giving half the fans a t-shirt with Kobe’s original No. 8 he wore when entering the league, and the other half will get a shirt with the No. 24 that Kobe wore from the 2006-07 season until the end of his career.

The Lakers are planning other tributes to Kobe at Friday’s game, the New York Post reported. Lakers players will be wearing “K.B.” patches on their jerseys, and Bryant’s initials will also be integrated into the court design along with his jersey numbers.

While the memorials have garnered plenty of attention, the Lakers players have tried to remain focused on the game itself. Head coach Frank Vogel said this week that focusing on basketball has helped players cope with the loss.

“We’re concentrating on the work,” he told reporters, via NBA.com. “There’s therapy in the work. Our whole belief since I got here is that we’re just going to put our heads down, roll our sleeves up and grind, and do the job.”

Kobe’s death hit hard for some members of the Lakers who knew him well. LeBron James, who won Olympic gold medals with Kobe in 2008 and 2012, was visibly shaken after departing the team plane after learning of his death. As The Inquisitr reported, video caught LeBron crying on the tarmac after departing the plane.

As ESPN reported in a video shared on YouTube, James and Bryant were not particularly close throughout their NBA careers and both were ultra competitive, but that changed after Bryant attended a game this year with Gianna. James, himself a parent to three children, said he wanted to put on a show for the 13-year-old, and he and Bryant began forging a close relationship in recent months.