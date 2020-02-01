‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Gets A Clue

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 31 shows that Phyllis puts together the pieces and realizes that Sharon is sick. Plus, Chance chooses the woman he wants, Rey asks Paul for help, and Mariah runs into a friend.

Sharon (Sharon Case) told Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) about getting her chemo port placed, and then she talked to Noah (Robert Adamson) on the phone. Sharon told Noah he didn’t need to come home. Later, Nick (Joshua Morrow) came to get Faith, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon went to the doctor. After the procedure, Sharon and Rey went to Crimson Lights. Sharon reassured her boyfriend that she was fine, and he left to talk to Paul (Doug Davidson). They met up at Society, and Rey asked Paul for a lighter schedule at work. Although Rey didn’t say why Paul guessed it was a family matter, and he reassured the detective that family comes first. Paul promised to make sure Rey had the time to attend to his family.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) noticed Sharon’s bandages and asked about a tattoo. Sharon quickly agreed she had Rey’s badge number tattooed on her chest. However, that didn’t satisfy Phyllis. When Nick came in, she asked him about it, but Nick didn’t spill the beans. However, just Nick’s reaction made Phyllis realize that something is going on with Sharon’s health, and Phyllis was surprisingly upset about it. Nick told her to keep it quiet. Sharon realized Phyllis knew something, and she accused Nick of telling her, but he revealed that he hadn’t. Sharon advised Nick to ensure that Phyllis doesn’t tell her secret.

At The Grand Phoenix, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) caught up on Chance’s date with Phyllis. She told him to continue pursuing Phyllis if he was interested, but Chance said he wanted Abby, not Phyllis. They kissed. Then, when Phyllis came in later, Abby tried to gloat about Chance choosing her. However, Phyllis left Abby stunned when she refused to rise to the bait. Phyllis let Abby know that she isn’t interested in Chance, and teared up. Abby surmised that something was going on, but Phyllis refused to tell her.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) pouted at Society when she texted Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and didn’t get a reply. Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton), a new employee, recognized Mariah, and it turned out that they knew each other from a bar Mariah frequented. They talked about Tessa’s tour with Tanner (Chase Coleman). Meanwhile, Tessa and Tanner chatted about his girlfriend, and Tanner admitted that she’s nothing like Tessa.