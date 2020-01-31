Fitness Model Michie Peachie Showcases Intense Belly Fat Burning Routine In Gray Leggings and Red Crop Top

Fitness model Michie Peachie’s latest workout demonstration on her Instagram page is all about burning belly fat.

Dressed in a pair of gray two-toned leggings and a red cropped sweatshirt, the brunette beauty started the workout with situps into Russian twists. The latter exercise required her to turn her torso from side-to-side at a quick pace while holding one dumbbell in both hands. Her knees were also raised while doing both exercises.

Michie moved on to the stair climber next. During this part of the circuit, she recommended alternating a fast climbing interval with a moderately paced one. She also said that it was ok to hold on to the machine’s rails during the fast climbs to avoid falling off.

Alternating plank dips followed and Michie tapped the floor with her hips for each rep. During this clip, she said that this exercise targets the transverse abs which are key muscles that stabilize your core.

The fitness model headed to the treadmill next for the circuit’s more cardio-focused exercise: uphill sprints. She recommending doing the exercise until failure, resting for one minute and then starting again.

Although she explicitly called this circuit a belly fat focused routine, in her caption, Michie stressed that exercise isn’t the only factor that shrinks bulges around the abdomen. She discussed the importance of diet to the process and mentioned the need to be in a caloric deficit in order to burn fat. She also revealed that she takes a fat burning supplement to help her stay shredded and recommended the brand that she uses.

In the comments sections, some fans showered the 27-year-old model with compliments.

“You’re really awesome,” one person wrote. “You’re simply killing it gorgeous. Thank you so much for sharing. You’re incredible. Wish you a fabulous weekend.”

Other fans were blunter with their praise.

“You are a f***ing badass!!!” they wrote before adding a series of fire emoji to their comment.

“You’re the best at this! Loving you!” a third added.

But amidst all of the compliments, one commenter seemed to take issue with Michie’s form during the video when she performed situps into Russian twists.

“To do this correctly your back/ shoulders shouldn’t be hitting the floor, to maximize your routine the abdominal muscles should be kept in use at all times,” they wrote. “When your back /shoulders hit the floor you’re not engaging your core muscles plus you can damage your back.”

Michie hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing.