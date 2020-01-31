Kate Upton Shows Plenty Of Cleavage In A Yellow Suit, Channels ‘Miami Vibes’ For The Super Bowl

Kate Upton has her Miami uniform ready for the Super Bowl — a very revealing suit and a killer pose.

The model took to Instagram on Friday to show off a light yellow pants and blazer set that showed off plenty of cleavage. Kate sat in the seat of a car and held a pair of sunglasses as she struck a pose for the picture, and the in caption said she was channeling some “Miami vibes” for the upcoming Super Bowl.

It’s not clear if Kate is heading to Miami for the game, and if she would be there for business or pleasure. The model has had some very memorable gigs around the NFL’s big game in recent years, including her famous 2015 commercial showing her taking a bath for a Game of War ad.

So amazing to be in the #GameofWar #SuperBowl commercial! See the full version below and let me know what you think!https://t.co/s05NDAwIOm — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) February 1, 2015

She also got some attention the previous year for a 2014 photo shoot for Vogue where Upton crashed a Super Bowl party with fans of the New York Jets and Giants.

Whatever she may have planned for this year, fans were already excited to see Kate’s Miami-ready outfit. The picture she shared on Friday attracted some viral attention, racking up tens of thousands of likes in less than an hour and getting a number of supportive comments.

“Absolute queen,” one person wrote.

“Amazing,” another added.

There have already been a number of big stars posting from Miami ahead of Sunday’s game, including Olympian Shawn Johnson East and reality television star Kristin Cavallari.

Whether she actually makes it to Miami or not, it’s already been a very sports-heavy week for the Sports Illustrated cover model. A few days before the Super Bowl, Kate got dressed up again to celebrate husband Justin Verlander’s accepting the Cy Young Award. Kate wrote a sweet message to Justin in an Instagram picture of the two together, showing Kate wearing a form-fitting black dress with a long slit to show off plenty of leg.

“Your focus and work ethic inspires me and I’m so grateful to spend my life with someone as passionate and dedicated as you,” Kate wrote in the photo caption. “I was so proud to see you recognized for that hard work and I loved celebrating together! Cheers to an incredible year with many more to come!”

Those who want to see if Kate Upton actually ends up in Miami for the Super Bowl can keep an eye on her Instagram feed.