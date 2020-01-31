Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Brando’s Photo Of Gladys & Dev Together Is Explained

Plenty of interesting tidbits popped up during Friday’s episode of General Hospital and new spoilers reveal the answer to one question that quickly generated buzz among fans. What is the deal with the photo Carly snagged out of Brando’s possessions that showed Dev and Gladys together?

Viewers immediately started to try to decipher what it meant that Brando had this photo of Dev and Gladys. Could Dev truly be related to the Corinthos clan after all? Some fans have speculated that could be the case, but it seems it would be a stretch to somehow make Dev turn out to actually be Brando’s son.

Up until he showed up at Sonny’s warehouse, everybody thought Brando was dead. However, when Gladys saw Brando, she only seemed surprised that he was in Port Charles, not that he was alive. This raised plenty of red flags for Carly and she’s not done asking questions.

According to General Hospital spoilers from the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, the photo is far less suspicious than some might have speculated. Apparently, the story will be that Brando had seen the photo of Gladys and Dev on one of his mom’s social media pages and printed it out for himself.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Brando will not have known anything about this deal Gladys and Sonny made to have her pretend to be Dev’s grandmother.

It seems that fans can stop trying to figure out how Dev could actually be Brando’s son now. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t more mysteries connected to this part of the Corinthos family.

Carly will question Gladys about having said that Brando was dead. General Hospital spoilers detail that Gladys will explain that she and her son had a falling out some time ago and she started telling people he was dead so she could save face.

Soon, Sonny himself will track down Brando and ask a few questions. In addition, Sonny will warn Gladys that she had better not try to deceive or trick him. As soon as Sonny wraps up those discussions, he will head home and get an earful from Jax.

So far, General Hospital spoilers have not revealed why Brando happened to be in Port Charles and at the warehouse at the time of the shooting. It has been revealed that the man behind these attacks will be a mob guy named Cyrus Renault.

Cyrus will be at Pentonville and Sonny will soon head there to confront him. Based on the teasers from SheKnows Soaps, this visit will seemingly happen during next Thursday’s show.

Was Brando working for Cyrus? Is there more to the story than what Gladys has revealed?

Clearly, there are still plenty of questions that need to be answered about Gladys and Brando. General Hospital spoilers hint that answers are coming, but there may be some crazy twists and turns on the way.