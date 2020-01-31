Blond Bombshell Devon Windsor Slays On The Beach In A Tiny Black Bikini While Carrying Her Adorable Puppy

Devon Windsor celebrated the start to the weekend with a steamy new Instagram post that has her fans talking for all of the right reasons.

The sizzling post was shared on Friday and included two photos spliced together to create a single image. In the snaps, the blond bombshell was seen walking in the sand along the beach with a stunning view of the water behind her as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. Cradled under her arm was her fluffy brown puppy Winston, who she adopted earlier this month.

Winston was certainly an adorable pet, but it was Devon herself that stole the show in the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram page. The Victoria’s Secret model looked smoking hot in a tiny black bikini that left very little to the imagination, bringing some serious heat to her feed.

Devon slayed in her itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The set included a bralette-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. It also boasted a wide, plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage, which was further accentuated by the number’s underwire-style cups.

The lower half of Devon’s beach day ensemble was equally-as risque, if not more. The stunner rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms with a daringly high-cut design, leaving her toned legs and killer curves completely bare. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on the model’s hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Devon added a single shell necklace that gave her barely-there ensemble a tropical vibe and shaded herself from the sun with a pair of trendy black sunglasses. Her platinum tresses were worn down and gathered to one side of her shoulders, and she went makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the hottie’s latest Instagram post. It has racked up more than 19,000 likes within five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Devon’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing!” one person wrote.

Another said that Devon was “body goals.”

“You are actually flawless wow,” quipped a third.

Devon often dazzles her fans with her incredible bikini body. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying a beautiful day in Miami in a belted black one-piece. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the post over 20,000 likes.