Brielle Biermann Shows Off New Hairstyle, Says She’s ‘Completely Different’ In Gorgeous Selfie

Brielle Biermann’s most recent photo has definitely captured the attention of her fans. As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, Biermann loves to share glimpses into her life with fans and she regularly posts photos from her personal life as well as from her professional life. Pretty much everything that she shares earns her a ton of attention and the most recent image is no exception.

In the brand new shot, the beauty did not specifically mention where she was but she appeared to be sitting in the outdoor area of her home. The Don’t Be Tardy star snapped a selfie, looking straight into the camera and pursing her lips. She kept things casual in a powder blue graphic shirt in the photo that was taken from her chest, up. In the caption, Biermann told her fans that she just got a brand new hairstyle and she’s “completely different.”

For the occasion, she wore her long, newly brunette-dyed locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and clear lipgloss. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already, racking up over 39,000 likes in addition to an impressive 600-plus comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to weigh in on her brand new hairstyle while many others simply commented on the shot to let her know that she looks drop dead gorgeous. A few other Instagrammers had no words and opted to comment on the photo with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame, heart, and heart-eye. Of course, there were also a few more fans who simply let Biermann know that they are huge fans.

“Brielle THIS is a look. You look fresh and beautiful!,” one fan commented on the photo.

“But she’s a baddie either way!!!!! Brown looks so good on you!! Keep it,” a second social media user added in addition to a few pink heart emoji.

“You look stunning and so young!,” another follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Biermann sizzled in another hot look, that time in West Hollywood. For the SoCal outing, she rocked a tight red top that offered a glimpse of her taut tummy, pairing it with some black leather pants and a gold bracelet. Like her most recent social media share, that one racked up a ton of likes and comments from her loyal fans.