‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Ditches Her Top And Rocks Sheer Tights In Sultry Double Instagram Update

Kara Del Toro sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this week with another smoking hot set of snaps that proved hard to be ignored.

The latest addition to the Maxim model’s account on the social media platform was shared on Friday and was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. It included two photos of the 25-year-old sitting in the middle of an empty room that was lit up by the golden sun, which came pouring in from a large window outside of the frame.

Kara often shows some skin on her Instagram page, and her most recent upload followed suit. The stunner sent pulses racing as she posed for the camera in a seriously risqué ensemble that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform, driving her fans wild.

Kara ditched both her top and bra for the sultry photoshoot. She covered her bare chest with her hands, though still left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. Also on display was the model’s toned back and arms, as well as her enviably flat midsection.

On her lower half, the bombshell wore nothing more than a pair of patterned Gucci tights that left little to the imagination. The sheer stockings clung tight to the babe’s killer curves, defining her long, toned legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and flat abs.

Kara added some bling to her look with a pair of dangling statement earrings from the L.A.-based jewelry line Lili Claspe. She tied her dirty blond tresses back in a sleek bun, keeping them from falling in front of her face. She was also done up with a full makeup look that consisted of a dark pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans took note of the social media sensation’s latest eye-popping snaps. The double Instagram update has earned more than 15,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to show Kara some love for her jaw-dropping look

“Omg unreal,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “perfection.”

“Such a beauty. You look incredible,” commented a third.

This hardly the first time that Kara has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her flaunting her voluptuous assets in a pair of slinky white PJs. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the sizzling photos nearly 37,000 likes.