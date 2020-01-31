American ‘Playboy’ Model Tiffany Toth Looks Nothing Short Of Gorgeous In New Lingerie Snap

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth recently went online and posted a new lingerie picture on her Instagram page, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the beautiful model could be seen rocking a light-pink, silk teddy which allowed the model to show off a glimpse of cleavage. That’s not all, but Tiffany also flaunted her toned thighs and slender legs.

The stunner also wore a beautiful lace gown atop her lingerie which added more glamour to her look. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Tiffany decided to ditch jewelry.

She, however, wore a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that gave the model’s face a flawless finish. She opted for a nude-peach shade of lipstick, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara, a tinge of pink blusher and defined eyebrows. She styled her hair in a bun and opted for side-swept bangs to pull off a very classy look.

Tiffany stood against the backdrop of a window with green curtains and struck a side pose while looking straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Orange County, California. She, however, did not define the exact location in her post.

Since a picture speaks a thousand words, the model decided not to add a caption. In the description, however, Tiffany informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the online retailer, Roma Costume. The model also tagged her photographer Isaiah Mays and her makeup artist Michelle V for acknowledgment. She also informed her fans that her false eyelashes were from the brand Ash Lash.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 318 comments in which Tiffany’s legions of ardent admirers not only praised her for her stunning looks but also for her sense of style and sexy body.

“Sexy and classy at the same time,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Amazing!! You look like a princess, baby. Love you,” another follower wrote.

“Wow!!!!!! [heart-eyed emoji] that’s all I can say at the moment!!!!” a third user expressed his admiration.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who totally ignored the fact that Tiffany is already married, asked her to be his wife.

“Wow!!! Will you marry me, please?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” and “too hot” to praise the model.

Apart from Tiffany’s fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Shantal Monique, Jessica Killings, Kennedy Summers, and Jeni Summers.