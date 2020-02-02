Who Is Crystal Espinal, Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Girlfriend?

Tyreek Hill‘s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Crystal Espinal has made headlines more than once over the past couple of years.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is getting ready for the Super Bowl and many fans are seeking information about the star’s tumultuous past with his ex-fiancée. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship over many years that saw them become parents to a son, Zev. There’s also a chance that Hill fathered the twins that Espinal gave birth to in 2019.

Crystal Espinal Filed A Paternity Case Last Summer After Giving Birth To Twins

Last summer, Espinal filed a paternity case against Hill after she gave birth to twins.

While Hill shows plenty of affection for his son in images posted to Instagram, there has been no record of the other children. For her part, Espinal has posted a single image to her Instagram account, showing a stylized Christmas greeting with her and three children, Nakeem, Nylah, and Zev.

In a petition filed in Johnson County, Missouri, Crystal claimed that she gave birth to the children in July 2019 and that Hill is the father. In the suit, Espinal asked for “supervised parenting time for [Tyreek Hill] and child support,” according to The Kansas City Star.

They Have A History Of Alleged Domestic Violence

According to Sporting News, Espinal claims that Hill assaulted her on the night of December 12, 2014. According to reports, an argument occurred at Hill’s Stillwater home and escalated to physical violence, leading to domestic violence charges against the footballer. Espinal was eight months pregnant at the time.

This occurred shortly after Hill joined Division-I football at Oklahoma State University. Because of the charges, he only ended up playing one season at the school.

As a result of Espinal’s claims, Hill spent the night in jail and was charged with felony domestic assault and battery by strangulation. The next day, the university announced his dismissal.

“Oklahoma State University does not tolerate domestic abuse or violence,” the statement read.

Initially, Hill pleaded not guilty to the charges but later changed his plea to guilty and received three years probation as a result. He also had to complete an anger management course and a 52-week Batterer’s Intervention Program, as detailed in his plea bargain.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, damning new audio has emerged that captured the pair arguing at an airport regarding an incident with their son.

“You need to be terrified of me, too, b*tch,” Hill reportedly said in the audio footage. “That’s why you can’t keep a f*cking man.”

As a result of the audio, a call for Hill’s expulsion from the NFL has been demanded from some sports fans and non-fans who are against domestic violence.

Hill Was Implicated In An Injury To His Son

The incident involving Espinal is not the only one that has seen the AFC player land in hot water. It has also been reported that Hill has come under investigation for the battery of his son, who sustained a broken arm.

This investigation led to Hill and Espinal losing custody of their child. On April 25, however, the Johnson County district attorney announced that neither parent would be charged in relation to the investigation. The case, though, would remain active, as no conclusion had been reached regarding how the child had sustained the injury.

“My son’s health and happiness is my number one priority. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my attorneys, my agent and my union for supporting me through this. My focus remains on working hard to be the best person for my family and our community I can be, and the best player to help our team win,” Hill said in a statement.