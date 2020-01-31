‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Sizzles In Skimpy Red Bikini & Brags About The California Weather

Hailey Clauson looks smoking hot in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As fans know, Clauson has made a name for herself in the modeling industry and she has quickly become one of the most well-known and sought after figures in the industry. Everything that she posts on Instagram earns her a ton of attention and her most recent update is no exception.

In the caption of the post, the blond beauty tagged herself in Huntington Beach, California. She appeared to be posing in a bedroom of her home where she snapped an incredibly sexy selfie. In the shot, she wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a subtle but beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

Clauson left little to the imagination in a red bikini that featured a tiny top as well as a gold clasp in the middle that barely contained her cleavage. The beauty paired the top with some revealing bottoms and her toned and tanned legs as well as her taut tummy took center stage in the photo. In the caption, she bragged that it was 79 degrees in California today as she appeared to be heading to the beach or pool.

The new post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 5,000 likes and well over 50 comments in just an hour. While some fans commented on the photo to rave over the model’s amazing figure, countless others dropped a line to complain about the weather in their neck of the woods. A few more had no words and commented with their choice of emoji rather than words.

“If you’re reading this I love you,” one fan commented, adding a few flame, heart, and rose emoji to the end of their post.

“Send some sun out our way. It’s freezing here,” a second follower added.

“Was supposed to be 32 degrees, then you stepped outside looking like that!!!!!!! So hot, you warmed the whole state up,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another smoking hot look — that time in another NSFW bikini. In the shot, the model wished her fans a happy 2020 while clad in a tiny green bikini that showed off her enviable figure once again. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 14,000 likes and tons of comments.