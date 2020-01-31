Abby Dowse Flaunts Incredible Figure & Long Legs While Posing On A Dining Table

Model Abby Dowse gave her Instagram followers a treat on Friday when she shared a snap that showed her flaunting her fabulous figure and long legs in a sexy, strappy dress.

Abby was inside sitting on the edge of a wooden dining table. Her black dress was as skimpy as they come, with only straps going around her breasts. The beauty wore a green string bikini top under the dress to keep the revealing ensemble safe for Instagram. The number also had straps across the front of the dress, showing off her flat abs. The dress was long and had slits on each side that went all the way up to her waistline.

But the stunner’s dress was only part of what made the photo so sexy. The Instagram star propped her feet up in a wicker chair as she leaned back on one hand, putting her incredible body — and especially her long, lean legs — on display as the slits parted and showed her toned thighs and the curve of her hip. The bare skin on her lower abdomen was also visible through the open slits. She extended one leg out on the chair and bent her other knee with her toe pointed, flexing her calf muscle.

Abby held her other hand up to the side of her face as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her long hair was tossed over to one side and fell down in waves. Her makeup included bronze eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a nude gloss on her full lips. She accessorized with layered necklaces and a bracelet.

In the caption, she mentioned her legs, while also pointing out the skimpy dress came from Fashion Nova.

Her efforts to look titillating did not go unnoticed, as many of her followers said that they thought she had the best figure on Instagram.

“All of you is sweet. You do have the best figure on Instagram,” one admirer wrote.

“You have the best legs ever,” a second follower told her.

“You are just out of this world,” said a third fan.

“Perfect legs, perfect everything girl,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Earlier this month, Abby put her legs on display in a cute, tie-dye dress.When she is not showing off her legs, her fans can usually count on her giving them an eyeful of cleavage to look at, like she did when she posted a snap of her wearing a skimpy black bikini.