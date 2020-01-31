Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Sculpted Abs In A Yellow Crop Top For Night Out With Christian McCaffrey

Olivia's outfit also included a gem-covered skirt with a high slit.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo made her flat abs the focal point of a cheerful yellow ensemble that she rocked on Thursday night.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Olivia, 27, wore the vibrant outfit in question for a fun night out with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The pair were spotted hanging out together in Miami ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, which is being held in the Florida city.

The paparazzi snapped a few photos of Olivia, but she gave her fans a closer look at her stylish banana-colored ensemble on her Instagram page. It included a long-sleeved, yellow crop top with a high neckline and a bottom hem that made a wide, upside down V beneath the bust. Olivia paired the skintight top with a high-waisted maxi skirt that was partially sheer. The eye-catching garment was covered with gems and beads of various sizes that were arranged in vertical lines. Most of the glittering embellishments were different shades of yellow or gold.

Olivia’s skirt included a high slit on the left side that left most of her shapely thigh exposed. Her outfit also showed off her sculpted stomach muscles, which were impressively defined on the sides. Olivia’s outfit was a custom creation by Georges Hobeika, according to the designer’s Instagram page.

Olivia wore her dark tresses mostly down in artfully styled waves. A small section of the front portion of her hair had been pulled back, leaving two small tendrils to frame her flawless face. She revealed that stylist Dafne Evangelista was responsible for creating the soft, feminine look.

For her beauty look, the model sported a glossy lip in a natural pink shade, dark eye shadow in earthy tones, long, curled eyelashes, and a perfectly sculpted brow. Her makeup application also included contour on her cheeks and highlighter that gave her skin a soft glow. She revealed that her makeup was the work of Mohieb Dahabieh.

Olivia’s fans gave her sunny and sumptuous ensemble rave reviews, rewarding her two snapshots of the look with over 176,000 likes in the span of a few hours. One of those likes came from Christian.

“Favorite look on you ever,” read one response to her post.

“You looked so beautiful in this!!!!! This is your style,” another admirer remarked.

“Yellow looks so pretty on you!” gushed a third fan.

“Abs & Tan. That’s all I ask for in a woman,” a fourth commenter wrote.

