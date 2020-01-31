Fitness Model Mary Bellavita Rocks A Barely-There Lingerie, Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Fitness model Mary Bellavita, who is no stranger to showing off her perfect physique in skimpy bikinis and lingerie, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1.5 million followers by posting a very hot picture.

In the highly-NSFW snap, which can be viewed on Instagram, Mary could be seen rocking a barely-there lingerie set that left nothing to the imagination of the viewers. To spice things up, the hottie turned her back toward the camera to put her bare booty on full display. That’s not all, but she also showed off her small waist, thick thighs, and well-toned legs.

To keep it glamorous, Mary opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of bronze blusher, multicolored eyeshadow, a brown lipstick, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished her makeup with defined eyebrows and strobing all over her face. The stunner also painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

The model wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back and shoulders. To pose for the snap, Mary placed her hand below her chin and looked straight into the camera. And as she did not use a geotag with her post, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known.

In the photo description, Mary asked her fans to purchase her 2020 Calendar and other merchandise from her official website, the link to which is provided in her Instagram bio. She informed her fans that her sexy lingerie from was the online retailer, Honey Birdette and also tagged her photographer and her makeup artist, Laura Arias, in the post to give them a shout-out.

Within six hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 40,000 likes and over 580 comments which shows that Mary is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

As usual, fans and followers fell in love with the sheer display of skin in the picture and, as a result, they showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Beautiful pic of a gorgeous woman!! Love it,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That’s the perfect booty right there,” another follower shared his observation.

“The best Friday picture! You never disappoint me, that’s why you are my favorite on Instagram,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “definition of perfection,” “incredible body,” and “breathtaking,” to praise the hottie.

Aside from her fans, many other models also liked Mary’s picture to show some appreciation and support. These included Bianca Taylor and Yesy Naya, among others.