Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Tackles Lower-Body Workout In Skintight Leggings

Josephine Skriver shared a new update to her Instagram page to show her 6.1 million fans how she is preparing for Super Bowl weekend.

On Friday, January 31, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to post a series of clips of herself working on her lower body.

In the videos, Skriver engaged in a series of exercises that focused on her glutes. The Danish bombshell worked out in the gym of the W South Beach hotel in Miami, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post.

In the videos, Skriver rocked a mismatched two-piece set by Alo Yoga, according to the tags and hashtags. On her lower body, the model had on a black crop top featuring long sleeves. The top has an interesting cut, loosening up at the bottom and creating a bell-like shape. The top also boasts a high neckline that covers all of Skriver’s chest.

The 26-year-old stunner teamed her top with a pair of skintight yoga pants in a plum shade that compliments her fair skin. The pants have thick straps on the sides in pink, adding a cute detail. The leggings sit high on Skriver’s frame, hugging her slender midsection. Its stretchy fabric clings to her lower body, showcasing the model’s slender legs and strong hips.

In the first video, the model tackled a series of Romanian deadbolts, as she squats down low holding a kettlebell for added weight. The second video showed Skriver using a gym machine that allows her to hold a bar behind her neck, over her shoulder. She once again did a series of squats to work on her booty and legs.

In the third clip, the Copenhagen native stood on a BOSU ball while holding a weight in each hand. The exercise consisted of balancing on the ball with one leg while stepping the other back onto the floor, in lunge-like motions.

The post proved to be popular with Skriver’s fans. In just an hour of going live, the videos have garnered more than 54,800 likes and upwards of 200 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Skriver’s dedication and to share their admiration for her.

“So proud of you,” one fan wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart.

“Booty dayyyy,” replied another, adding a fire emoji at the end of the message.

“I have the same shoes [crying emoji] a single similarity making me feel so validated,” a third one chimed in.